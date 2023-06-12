The Defense Forces eliminated another 540 Russian occupiers over the past day

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 540 Russian invaders, burned 21 pieces of equipment and 10 artillery systems over the past day.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the morning, the military announced that the enemy was attacking in the area of Bakhmut, Kreminna, Avdiivka, and Maryinka, and was suffering significant losses.

The total losses of the Russian army during the War amounted to:

tanks — 3 931 (5 — over the past day);

armored combat vehicles — 7 636 (+5);

artillery systems — 3 746 (+10);

MLRS — 601;

air defense means — 362;

airplanes — 314;

helicopters — 299;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 3 307 (+7);

cruise missiles — 1 183;

ships/boats — 18;

automobile equipment and tank trucks — 6 471 (+10);

special equipment — 510 (+1).