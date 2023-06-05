The Ministry of Defense: The Defense Forces are going on the offensive in some areas

As part of the defense operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving to offensive operations in some directions, the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Hanna Malyar informed.

According to her, in the area of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian army is successfully moving on a wide front.

"We are continuing the defense that began on February 24, 2022. The defensive operation includes everything, including counteroffensive actions. Thatʼs why we are taking offensive actions in some directions," she noted.

Malyar emphasizes that the epicenter of hostilities remains the Bakhmut direction. "There, we are moving along a fairly wide front. We are successful. We occupy the dominant heights. The enemy is on the defensive, he wants to hold his position," the deputy minister stated.

According to her, in the south, the enemy is on the defensive — battles of local significance continue there.