The Defense Forces destroyed more than a thousand Russian invaders over the past day

The Ukrainian military destroyed another 1 010 Russian occupiers during the day of June 8 — a total of 213 770 since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning of June 9.

The Defense Forces also destroyed:

10 tanks;

24 armored vehicles;

34 artillery systems;

4 rocket salvo systems;

4 air defense systems;

13 drones;

26 units of automotive equipment.