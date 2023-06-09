The Defense Forces destroyed more than a thousand Russian invaders over the past day

The Ukrainian military destroyed another 1 010 Russian occupiers during the day of June 8 — a total of 213 770 since the start of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning of June 9.
The Defense Forces also destroyed:
- 10 tanks;
- 24 armored vehicles;
- 34 artillery systems;
- 4 rocket salvo systems;
- 4 air defense systems;
- 13 drones;
- 26 units of automotive equipment.
- On June 3, the President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive. According to him, the Ukrainian army received "not all the weapons it hoped for, but we canʼt wait any longer." The president warned that "the operation may take a long time and be expensive."
- On June 5, the Ministry of Defense informed that the Defense Forces were going on the offensive in some areas. The epicenter of hostilities remains the Bakhmut direction. In the south, the enemy is on the defensive — there are ongoing local battles.