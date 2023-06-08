Minister Reznikov: Ukraine can manufacture missiles with a range of more than a thousand kilometers, money is already allocated for this

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that Ukraine has prospects for creating missiles with a range of more than a thousand kilometers. Money is already allocated for this.
He spoke about this at the event of the NV publication "Dialogues on the Restoration of Ukraine".
Reznikov emphasized that Ukraine has approved a missile program for which appropriate funds have been allocated.
"Executives of the program are Ukrainian manufacturers," he noted.
The minister reminded that Ukraine already has experience in the production of missiles, in particular, anti-ship missiles "Neptune", which sank the cruiser "Moscow".
- It will be recalled that on April 13, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired two Neptune missiles at a Russian cruiser. After that, a fire started on board, on April 14 , Russia admitted that "Moscow" had sunk but did not name the reasons.