Minister Reznikov: Ukraine can manufacture missiles with a range of more than a thousand kilometers, money is already allocated for this

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that Ukraine has prospects for creating missiles with a range of more than a thousand kilometers. Money is already allocated for this.

He spoke about this at the event of the NV publication "Dialogues on the Restoration of Ukraine".

Reznikov emphasized that Ukraine has approved a missile program for which appropriate funds have been allocated.

"Executives of the program are Ukrainian manufacturers," he noted.

The minister reminded that Ukraine already has experience in the production of missiles, in particular, anti-ship missiles "Neptune", which sank the cruiser "Moscow".