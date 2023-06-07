The EU opened a case on Polandʼs violation of European legislation. This concerns the investigation of Russian influence in the country

The Board of Commissioners of the European Union initiated a case about Polandʼs violation of European legislation due to the creation of a commission in the country to study the influence of the Russian Federation, which, according to the EU, may threaten election abuse.

RFM24 writes about it.

The European Commission has already criticized the Polish law and said it will take decisive action. An official letter will now be sent to the Polish authorities, which will be the first step in a three-stage procedure for initiating a case, which may end with a lawsuit before the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Polish authorities are given a few weeks to respond to the letter due to the urgency of the matter. If it does not do this, the European Commission will proceed to the next stage — financial sanctions.

In general, the European Commission concluded that the act establishing a commission to study Russian influence violates EU law.