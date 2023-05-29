Poland will create a commission to investigate Russiaʼs influence on the countryʼs internal affairs

Polish President Andrzej Duda informed that he will sign the law on the investigation of Russian influence on the countryʼs internal affairs. A special commission will be created for this purpose.

The Associated Press (AP) writes about it.

"I will sign the law on the creation of a commission that will investigate Russian influence in Poland," he noted.

Duda emphasized that he supports the draft law because discussions about Russiaʼs influence on domestic politics continue in the US and some European countries.

The law provides for the creation of a state commission to investigate Russian influence in Poland. The commission will have the powers of a prosecutor and a judge. It will check the activities of public officials or members of the countryʼs top management in 2007-2022 and will be able to punish them. Experts say that this law can be used to put pressure on the opposition before the parliamentary elections in the fall of 2023. The current Polish government accuses the leader of the opposition "Civil Coalition" and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk of concluding gas deals beneficial to Russia during his reign.