The US State Department: The Polish law on the investigation of Russiaʼs influence inside the country may be directed against the opposition

The US State Department is concerned that Poland will sign a law to investigate Russiaʼs influence on the countryʼs internal affairs. He is considered a threat for election abuse.
The press service of the State Department writes about it.
The US government shares the concerns of many critics who call the special commission to investigate Russian influence a possible tool in the fight against the opposition during the election.
They urged Poland to create conditions so that the law does not prevent voters from voting for the chosen candidate and does not affect the legitimacy of the elections.
- The law provides for the creation of a state commission to investigate Russian influence in Poland. The commission will have the powers of a prosecutor and a judge. It will check the activities of public officials or members of the countryʼs top management in 2007-2022 and will be able to punish them. Experts say that this law can be used to put pressure on the opposition before the parliamentary elections in the fall of 2023. The current Polish government accuses the leader of the opposition "Civil Coalition" and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk of concluding gas deals beneficial to Russia during his reign.