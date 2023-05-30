The US State Department: The Polish law on the investigation of Russiaʼs influence inside the country may be directed against the opposition

The US State Department is concerned that Poland will sign a law to investigate Russiaʼs influence on the countryʼs internal affairs. He is considered a threat for election abuse.

The press service of the State Department writes about it.

The US government shares the concerns of many critics who call the special commission to investigate Russian influence a possible tool in the fight against the opposition during the election.

They urged Poland to create conditions so that the law does not prevent voters from voting for the chosen candidate and does not affect the legitimacy of the elections.