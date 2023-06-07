The Defense Forces destroyed a Russian plane and 37 artillery systems over the past day

During the day of June 6, the Ukrainian military destroyed another 880 Russian invaders — a total of 212 030 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning of June 7.

The Defense Forces also destroyed:

13 tanks;

17 armored fighting vehicles;

37 artillery systems;

4 reactive systems of salvo fire;

1 plane;

1 air defense system;

7 drones.