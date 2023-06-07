The Defense Forces destroyed a Russian plane and 37 artillery systems over the past day

During the day of June 6, the Ukrainian military destroyed another 880 Russian invaders — a total of 212 030 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning of June 7.
The Defense Forces also destroyed:
- 13 tanks;
- 17 armored fighting vehicles;
- 37 artillery systems;
- 4 reactive systems of salvo fire;
- 1 plane;
- 1 air defense system;
- 7 drones.
- On June 3, the President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive. According to him, the Ukrainian army received "not all the weapons it hoped for, but we canʼt wait any longer." The president warned that "the operation may take a long time and be expensive."
- On June 5, the Ministry of Defense informed that the Defense Forces were going on the offensive in some areas. The epicenter of hostilities remains the Bakhmut direction. In the south, the enemy is on the defensive — there are ongoing local battles.