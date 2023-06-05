The Ministry of Defense told where the Armed Forces advanced in the direction of Bakhmut

Troops of the "Khortytsia" operational strategic group of troops are conducting an offensive on the eastern front.

"Despite stiff resistance and the enemyʼs attempts to hold the occupied lines and positions, our units advanced in several directions in the course of the fighting," said the deputy head of the Ministry of Defense, Hanna Malyar.

The promotion is:

in the areas of the villages of Orihovo-Vasylivka and Paraskoviivka — from 200 to 1,600 meters;

in the areas of the villages of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka — from 100 to 700 meters.

"The hostilities continue," she summed up.

Malyar emphasizes that the epicenter of hostilities remains the Bakhmut direction. "There, we are moving along a fairly wide front. We are successful. We occupy the dominant heights. The enemy is on the defensive, he wants to hold his position," said the deputy minister.