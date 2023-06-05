The “Black Box” project, for which the Ukrainians collected money, has already caused losses to the Russians of more than $700 million

The secret intelligence project "Black Box", for which the Ukrainians collected money, has already caused losses to the Russians of more than $700 million.

This was reported on June 5 by the head of intelligence Kyrylo Budanov.

The results of Black Boxʼs work can be seen at many objects of the occupiers, which are located both on the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory and on the territory of the Russian Federation.

During April-May 2023, the results of the project could be observed in logistics centers, transport hubs, in places where military equipment and manpower are concentrated, and other purposes.