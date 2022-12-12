The “Come Back Alive” fund collected 230 million hryvnias on the Black box for Ukrainian intelligence

The "Come Back Alive" Foundation, together with intelligence and volunteers, assembled a complete black box that will reduce the offensive potential of the enemy. In total, it was possible to collect more than 230 million hryvnias.

"Together with the volunteer and blogger Igor Lachenkov and thousands of interested people, we managed to accumulate more than UAH 230 million for our secret project with Intelligence," the foundation noted.

According to Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Intelligence, due to confidentiality reasons, the details of the project cannot be disclosed, but its results will "definitely be felt on the battlefield" and lead to a decrease in Russiaʼs offensive potential.

The project has already been tested, and the money that has now been collected will be used to scale it up.