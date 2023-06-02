The court sent under house arrest four Kyiv citizens who were filming the work of the Air Defense Forces

​​​​The court chose precautionary measures against four Kyiv citizens who published the work of the Air Defense Forces in their social networks. They were sent under house arrest.

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this.

They noted that all four suspects were ordered to be placed under 24-hour house arrest. It will last until at least July 31, 2023.

They were charged with suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Unauthorized dissemination of information on the dispatch, movement of weapons, armaments and military supplies, movement or deployment of troops during martial law). They face from 5 to 8 years in prison.