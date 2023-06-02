In the Kyiv region, debris from drones and missiles injured two people, including a child

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region due to a night attack by drones and missiles.
This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.
An 11-year-old child and a 68-year-old man were injured.
Debris fell on farm buildings, cars and damaged five private houses. In three houses, the damage is minor — broken windows, chopped facades. Two of them caught fire. Rescuers have already extinguished them.
In two districts of the region, grass and forest also took over.
- According to preliminary information from the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), on the night of June 2, air defense forces destroyed more than 30 different air targets in the sky over Kyiv.