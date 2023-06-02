In the Kyiv region, debris from drones and missiles injured two people, including a child

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region due to a night attack by drones and missiles.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

An 11-year-old child and a 68-year-old man were injured.

Debris fell on farm buildings, cars and damaged five private houses. In three houses, the damage is minor — broken windows, chopped facades. Two of them caught fire. Rescuers have already extinguished them.

In two districts of the region, grass and forest also took over.