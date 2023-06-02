At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 15 cruise missiles and 18 Shahed drones. All of them were shot down by air defense

On the night of June 2, Russia attacked Ukraine with 15 cruise missiles and 18 Shahed drones. All shot down the Air Defense Forces.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary information from the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the Air Defense Forces destroyed more than 30 different air targets in the sky over Kyiv at night.

There were no reports of damage or casualties.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko reported around 05:00 that after the alarm ended in Darnytsky district of the capital, smoldering rocket fragments were found on the road, and in Podilsky district the grass caught fire due to falling debris.

But later, KCMA clarified that after checking, the information about the wreckage in Darnytsky district was not confirmed.