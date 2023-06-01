In the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, they said that a polyclinic worker opened the central entrance for people to go to the shelter

In Kyiv, in the Desnyansky district, a night shift employee of Polyclinic No. 3 opened the central entrance for people to go to the shelter during an air raid.
The head of the Desnyan district administration Dmytro Ratnikov reported this in the morning of June 1.
According to him, some of the residents were sheltered, some were not. Three people near the shelter died. All the details of the incident are currently being investigated. Ratnikov noted that work has been going on since the morning with the management of the polyclinic and specialists of the municipal security department of the Kyiv City Military Administration.
The Kyiv police have already opened proceedings on the fact of official negligence, which caused serious consequences.
On the night of June 1, Russia again attacked Kyiv. In the capitalʼs Desnyansky district, debris fell on a polyclinic and an adjacent high-rise building, killing three people and injuring about ten others. Among the dead is a 9-year-old girl.
The husband of one of the dead said that his wife and child were rushed to the shelter, which was in Polyclinic No. 3 of the Desnyansky district, but it was not opened. While people were knocking on the door, fragments of the rocket fell.
The Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said that specialists of the municipal security department went to the polyclinic and are investigating on the spot why there was no access to the shelter.