The former employee of the Senate, who accused Joe Biden of harassment, fled to Moscow

Former Senate employee Tara Reid, who accused Joe Biden of sexual harassment, fled to Moscow.

This is reported by CNN.

Tara Reid, who made headlines during the 2020 presidential race by accusing Joe Biden of sexually harassing and assaulting her, said she decided to go to Russia after receiving "threats from the US".

For several years, Tara Reed did not appear in the media, but on May 30, she appeared in Moscow, where she sat next to the spy Maria Butina and for several hours answered questions from the Russian state media.

Reid said she decided to come to Russia after "death threats" she received this year when she repeated her allegations against Biden.

"When I got off the plane in Moscow, for the first time in a very long time I felt safe, heard and respected. This has never happened in my country," Reid said.

During the press conference, Butina promised to discuss the possibility of granting Reed Russian citizenship and to ask Putin to speed up consideration of her request for citizenship.

Allegations against Joe Biden

In March 2020, Tara Reid gave several interviews in which she claimed that the incident involving Bidenʼs harassment occurred in the spring of 1993 in the basement of an office building on Capitol Hill in Washington. According to Reid, her manager asked her to carry Bidenʼs gym bag, and when she did, Biden pushed her against the wall and tried to kiss her. Reid recalls that when she left, he looked surprised.

On April 9, Tara Reed filed a complaint with Washington police that she was the victim of sexual harassment in 1993 by an unnamed man. Reid also assured that she had spoken to management about what had happened. At the same time, according to the publication, people who worked in Bidenʼs office at the time said that they did not remember such an incident or similar behavior on the part of the politician towards Reed or other women.

This is not the first time Reid has accused Biden. In 2019, she was one of the women who accused the politician of "unacceptable touching", including kissing and hugging, but at the time she did not claim sexual assault.

Biden has vehemently denied Reidʼs allegations, and none of Bidenʼs former staffers have said they ever witnessed or heard of any sexual harassment in his Senate office. In an interview with MSNBC in 2020, Biden said he was saying unequivocally that it never happened.