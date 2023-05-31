The Mayor of Bakhmut: About 500 residents out of 70 000 remained in the city

The head of the city military administration of Bakhmut Oleksiy Reva said that about 500 residents remained in the city. Before the full-scale invasion, 70 000 people lived there.
He told about this in an interview with Ukrinform.
"Before the full-scale invasion of Russia, about 80 000 people lived on the territory of the Bakhmut community, including 70 000 residents of the city. Today, according to our calculations, about 500 people remain in Bakhmut," Reva noted.
According to him, since the beginning of the invasion, 505 residents of Bakhmut have been injured, 204 of them, including 4 children, died from their injuries.
- On May 20, the PMC "Wagner" informed that it had completely captured Bakhmut, but Ukraine officially denies this and says that it holds positions on the southwestern outskirts of the city. The invaders control almost 100% of Bakhmut, but it is completely destroyed.
- On May 25, the owner of PMC "Wagner" Yevhen Pryhozhyn informed that his mercenaries are leaving Bakhmut and handing over control of the city to the regular Russian army, saying that the "Wagnerians" should recover in the rear camps. According to him, the process will last until June 1.