The Mayor of Bakhmut: About 500 residents out of 70 000 remained in the city

The head of the city military administration of Bakhmut Oleksiy Reva said that about 500 residents remained in the city. Before the full-scale invasion, 70 000 people lived there.

He told about this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Before the full-scale invasion of Russia, about 80 000 people lived on the territory of the Bakhmut community, including 70 000 residents of the city. Today, according to our calculations, about 500 people remain in Bakhmut," Reva noted.

According to him, since the beginning of the invasion, 505 residents of Bakhmut have been injured, 204 of them, including 4 children, died from their injuries.