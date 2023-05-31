The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the procedure for sending soldiers for treatment abroad

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a simplified mechanism for sending Ukrainian servicemen for treatment abroad.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs about this.

From now on, the medical institution will independently form a conclusion about the need to send a military person for treatment abroad and send a package of documents to the relevant state body of the Security and Defense Forces.

This conclusion will be adopted without the consultation of the military medical institution. In this way, the government significantly reduced bureaucratic procedures for defenders.

According to the resolution, the following documents are required for treatment abroad:

the consent of the military or his legal representative;

consent to the processing and transfer of personal data to health care institutions of foreign countries;

an extract from the medical card of an outpatient (inpatient) patient in the form approved by the Ministry of Health;

a conclusion on the need for referral for treatment abroad.

At its meeting on May 2, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) approved laws on simplifying the circulation of documents and treatment of military personnel. By the end of May, registration in the electronic queue for the military medical commission (MMC) will work for all military hospitals.

On May 5, the project was launched in a test mode in those cities where the MMC passes the most people: Kharkiv, Lviv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa. On April 18, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the creation of freelance military medical commissions on the basis of civilian medical institutions under the Medical Guarantee Program.