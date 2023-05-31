Energy companies have returned the light to all consumers after massive blackouts

The Ministry of Energy reports that electricity was restored to almost two million consumers who were without electricity on May 30.

On that day, emergency power outages occurred in 12 oblasts — Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky and Cherkasy — due to desynchronization of the energy system. This is the largest number of simultaneously disconnected consumers since February.

Currently, the generated electricity is enough to cover the needs of consumers, and there is no deficit in the system. At the same time, repairs of generation facilities and networks, as well as preparations for the new heating season, are ongoing.