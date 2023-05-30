There are blackouts in Ukraine. What is the reason?

In Ukraine, in the afternoon of May 30, there were power outages — automation on the energy infrastructure went off.

DTEK writes about this.

According to the company, the light began to turn off due to a decrease in frequency in the unified energy system of Ukraine. "Ukrenergo" is investigating the reasons for this.

The partial absence of light was reported in Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv region, Poltava and Odesa. It is noted that this could be due to bad weather and an accident on the power line, "Ukrhydroenergo" adds.

From 14:32, "Ukrenergo" allowed to restore electricity supply.