Ukraine suspended electricity exports to cover its own needs

Ukraine has temporarily suspended electricity exports to cover domestic needs. At the same time, there are no imports from abroad.

Ukrenergo writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"Import and export of electric energy is currently not carried out. The absence of electricity export from Ukraine is related to the need to cover the countryʼs domestic consumption needs throughout the day and to provide reserves for the evening hours of maximum consumption," they noted.

The company says that the electricity produced in Ukraine is enough to cover needs. Also, the available water resources allow hydroelectric power plants to work around the clock. But water harvesting is gradually decreasing, which will reduce the capacity of hydroelectric power plants. Instead, solar and wind power plants are actively operating.

Active repairs of power units of nuclear and thermal power plants are also ongoing.

"Restoration work is being carried out at the TPP and TPP power units, which were seriously damaged as a result of Russian missile and drone attacks. "Ukrenergo" repair crews are actively working on restoring the main high-voltage infrastructure," Ukrenergo explained.