Ukraine suspended electricity exports to cover its own needs

Ukraine has temporarily suspended electricity exports to cover domestic needs. At the same time, there are no imports from abroad.
Ukrenergo writes about this in its Telegram channel.
"Import and export of electric energy is currently not carried out. The absence of electricity export from Ukraine is related to the need to cover the countryʼs domestic consumption needs throughout the day and to provide reserves for the evening hours of maximum consumption," they noted.
The company says that the electricity produced in Ukraine is enough to cover needs. Also, the available water resources allow hydroelectric power plants to work around the clock. But water harvesting is gradually decreasing, which will reduce the capacity of hydroelectric power plants. Instead, solar and wind power plants are actively operating.
Active repairs of power units of nuclear and thermal power plants are also ongoing.
"Restoration work is being carried out at the TPP and TPP power units, which were seriously damaged as a result of Russian missile and drone attacks. "Ukrenergo" repair crews are actively working on restoring the main high-voltage infrastructure," Ukrenergo explained.
- At the beginning of April, Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko signed an executive document allowing the process of restoring electricity exports in conditions of surplus generating capacity to begin. Electricity will be exported on the condition that Ukrainian consumers are provided with light.
- On October 10, 2022, Russia began attacking Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. In the period from October 2022 to February 2023, the Russians carried out 225 strikes on 112 objects of critical civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Damages to Ukraineʼs infrastructure exceed $10 billion — this applies to the energy, gas, and heat industries.