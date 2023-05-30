The Ukrainian military destroyed 29 attack drones out of 31. Almost all of them were shot down over the Kyiv region

On the night of May 30, Russia launched 31 Shahed-136/131 drones from the north and south.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian military destroyed 29 attack drones. Almost all of them were shot down on the approaches to the capital and in the sky above Kyiv.

One Russian drone was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region, reported the head of OVA Serhiy Lysak.