Rocket attack on the Dnipro: the death toll has increased to four people

Three people, who were considered missing as a result of a missile attack on the Dnipro, died. The head of the regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, said that they found the bodies of a 56-year-old doctor, a 64-year-old employee of a medical institution, and a 57-year-old employee of a veterinary clinic.

Thus, the number of dead increased to four. 32 people were injured, 13 of them are still in the hospital. Five are in serious condition.