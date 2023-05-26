Russian troops hit a polyclinic in Dnipro with a rocket. There are victims

Russian troops launched a new missile attack on the Dnipro, targeting a polyclinic.

Video of the consequences was published by the President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As of 12:00, it is known about one dead and 15 injured people. Emergency services are working on the spot, clearing the debris and searching for other victims. Among the injured are two children — boys aged 3 and 6. Both are hospitalized, doctors assess their condition as moderate. Also, 11 adults were hospitalized, two in serious condition.

The head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak reported on the fire — two buildings were engulfed. The fire covered 500 square meters. Rescuers are trying to put it out.