Russian troops hit a polyclinic in Dnipro with a rocket. There are victims

Russian troops launched a new missile attack on the Dnipro, targeting a polyclinic.
Video of the consequences was published by the President Volodymyr Zelensky.
As of 12:00, it is known about one dead and 15 injured people. Emergency services are working on the spot, clearing the debris and searching for other victims. Among the injured are two children — boys aged 3 and 6. Both are hospitalized, doctors assess their condition as moderate. Also, 11 adults were hospitalized, two in serious condition.
The head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak reported on the fire — two buildings were engulfed. The fire covered 500 square meters. Rescuers are trying to put it out.
- On the night of May 26, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Ukraine. They launched almost 50 different missiles and kamikaze drones. Air defense forces shot down 10 missiles and 23 Shahed drones.
- Debris fell on buildings in Kyiv and the region. Two private houses and two businesses were damaged in Dnipro. A transport company was seriously damaged, an employee was injured at one of the gas stations. In the Kharkiv region, in Merefa and Izyum, an enterprise and an educational institution were damaged.