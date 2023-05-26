At night, the Russians launched almost 50 different missiles and kamikaze drones over Ukraine

At night, the Russian army released almost 50 different Shahed-136 missiles and kamikaze drones over Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces shot down more than 30 of them.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

In total, the occupiers launched 17 rockets: 10 X-555/X-101 cruise missiles and 7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the area of occupied Tokmok. All 10 cruise missiles were shot down by air defense forces.

The Russians also attacked 31 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 23 of them.

The head of the Kyiv military administration Serhiy Popko said that fragments of rockets fell in two districts of the capital. In the Obolonskyi district, debris fell on the parking lot and on the roof of the mall, and in Shevchenkivskyi — on a private house. Preliminary, no one was injured.

In the Kyiv region, fragments of downed targets damaged 7 private houses in two communities. The damage is minor, the Regional Military Administration noted.

The Russians also massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones. In Dnipro they damaged two private houses and two businesses. A transport company was seriously damaged, an employee was injured at one of the gas stations.

The occupiers also struck with drones the city of Merefa of the Kharkiv district and the city of Izyum. A civilian enterprise was damaged in Merefa. In Izyum, an educational institution and a garage with agricultural machinery were damaged. Preliminary, no one was injured.

At dawn, air defense forces shot down a kamikaze drone over Cherkasy. No casualties or damage.