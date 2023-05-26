General Staff: Ukrainian fighters destroyed a Russian aircraft and 25 artillery systems in a day. The situation at the frontline

During the past day, 22 clashes took place between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. In the battles, the enemy lost approximately 460 occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Lyman direction, the Russians unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions near Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, on the Bakhmutskyi — the occupiers continue to advance in the Bakhmut region.

In the direction of Krasnohorivka near Avdiivka and in the Maryinka area, the Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks.

The Russian occupiers are on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, and they are trying to improve their tactical position in the Kupyansk direction.

Ukrainian aviation carried out five strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Russian army. In addition, our fighters managed to shoot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft.

Rockets and gunners hit the control post, the anti-aircraft missile complex, two manpower concentration areas, an ammunition depot, a radar station, and two artillery units in firing positions.

In total, the enemy lost a tank, three armored fighting vehicles, 25 artillery systems, an air defense vehicle, an airplane and other equipment in one day.