The court imprisoned the enemy informer for ten years. He “bleached” the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Mariupol to the occupiers

The court sentenced ten years of imprisonment to an enemy informant who passed data on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Mariupol to the occupiers.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

A resident of the Poltava region communicated with acquaintances from Mariupol and secretly sought information from them about the movement of the Ukrainian military. Then he passed it on to the so-called "human rights commissioner of the DPR", which reported intelligence data to the command of Russian troops on the eastern front.

The investigation revealed that the man was spreading the symbols of the communist totalitarian regime on Facebook.

He was found guilty of facilitating the activities of a terrorist organization (the so-called "DNR") under Part 1 of Art. 258-3 of the CCU and the spread of communist-totalitarian propaganda under Part 1 of Art. 436-1 of the Civil Code.