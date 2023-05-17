In Lviv, the corrector of Russian missile strikes was sentenced to life imprisonment

The Railway District Court of Lviv found 47-year-old Vladyslav Kozeyev guilty of treason and sentenced him to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The man corrected Russian missile strikes on Lviv region.

The "Court Reporter" writes about it.

Prosecutor Taras Kovalchuk proposed to impose the harshest punishment for the accused, because he independently sought information for the enemy for ideological reasons.

According to the case materials, Vladyslav Kozeyev photographed military facilities in the Lviv region and sent the photos to the Russians, transmitted data on the movements of the Ukrainian military and the coordinates of critical infrastructure facilities, including five bridges, and recorded the consequences of Russian strikes. The court proved 25 such episodes.

For example, on May 17, Kozeyev sent the Russians an image from Google Maps and circled the Autoshans service, a wooded area, a factory and a railway bridge on it. A month before, the occupiers fired at the station, as a result of which seven people died and 11 were wounded.

It is known that Kozeyev is a citizen of Ukraine, but a native of Ulan-Ude, the capital of the Republic of Buryatia of the Russian Federation. He wanted to get Russian citizenship, as evidenced by a photo of a letter from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia dated 2021 in his phone. He corresponded about citizenship with the late Volodymyr Zhyrynovskyi, former chairman of the “LDPR” party.

In addition, the contents of the phone showed that Kozeyev kept photos with Z marks, was subscribed to Russian propaganda Telegram channels, used Russian applications, in particular banking ones, often communicated with subscribers from the Russian Federation, including employees of the ministries of internal and foreign affairs, migration service.

In court debates, Kozeyev wanted to be acquitted, and the lawyer convinced the court that the accused had probably ceased to be a citizen of Ukraine, and therefore it was illegal to try him for treason.