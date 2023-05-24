Ukrainian military will begin training on American Abrams tanks “in the coming days”

About 250 Ukrainian servicemen will arrive in Germany this week. They will be trained to drive Abrams tanks.
"Voice of America" writes about it.
Pentagon official Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirmed that the United States will begin training Ukrainian troops "within the next week or so."
The Ukrainians will train on 31 Abrams tanks that arrived in Germany earlier this month. Pentagon officials say that another batch of armored vehicles — 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks — is being repaired in the United States and will be delivered to Ukraine by the fall.
The training in Germany is expected to last about 10 weeks and will focus on how to drive the tanks, how to maneuver them in full-arms combat and how to maintain them.
- The delay in the delivery of Abrams to Ukraine is related to the removal of technologies that can get to the Russians. This was reported by USA Today with reference to experts on May 8.
- The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated at the hearings in the Senate that at the end of April, NATO countries and members of the Ramstein Contact Group delivered to Ukraine more than 230 tanks, 1 550 armored vehicles and other equipment and ammunition to support more than nine new armored brigades.