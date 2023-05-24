Ukrainian military will begin training on American Abrams tanks “in the coming days”

About 250 Ukrainian servicemen will arrive in Germany this week. They will be trained to drive Abrams tanks.

"Voice of America" writes about it.

Pentagon official Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirmed that the United States will begin training Ukrainian troops "within the next week or so."

The Ukrainians will train on 31 Abrams tanks that arrived in Germany earlier this month. Pentagon officials say that another batch of armored vehicles — 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks — is being repaired in the United States and will be delivered to Ukraine by the fall.

The training in Germany is expected to last about 10 weeks and will focus on how to drive the tanks, how to maneuver them in full-arms combat and how to maintain them.