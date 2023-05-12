At the beginning of autumn, Ukraine will receive 31 Abrams tanks from the USA

Ukraine will receive Abrams tanks at the beginning of autumn, and at the same time training programs for the Ukrainian military to work on them should be completed.

This was reported by the US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin at a hearing in the Senate, reports the Ukrainian service of "Voice of America".

Austin says that several Abrams tanks have already been moved to the training ground for the Ukrainians to begin training.

Answering the question about whether it is possible to speed up the delivery of these Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the head of the Pentagon answered that the American military not only sends tanks to Ukraine and trains the Ukrainian military to work on them, but also creates the infrastructure that will support the work of these tanks, which is a new technique for Ukrainians.

"This technique is significantly different, in particular, due to the turbine engine and other rather complex systems. But we are trying to transfer this equipment to the Ukrainians as soon as possible. They will definitely have everything in stock by early fall,” Austin noted.

He added that at the end of April, NATO countries and members of the Ramstein Contact Group delivered to Ukraine more than 230 tanks, 1 550 armored vehicles and other equipment and ammunition to support more than nine new armored brigades.