A court in Russia kept WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich in pre-trial detention until August 30

Anna Kholodnova
In Moscow, the court extended the arrest of The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich until August 30.

This is reported by the Russian publication "Mediazona".

The meeting was held in closed session. According to Russian media, the arrested journalistʼs parents were present.