A court in Russia kept WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich in pre-trial detention until August 30

In Moscow, the court extended the arrest of The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich until August 30.
This is reported by the Russian publication "Mediazona".
The meeting was held in closed session. According to Russian media, the arrested journalistʼs parents were present.
- American Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on March 30. The Moscow court sent Hershkovich to the SIZO until May 29, 2023. He is charged with espionage and collecting information about a secret enterprise, for which he faces from 10 to 20 years in prison. He is currently being held in Moscowʼs Lefortovo pre-trial detention center.
- Also, former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison on suspicion of espionage in 2020, is currently in a Russian prison.
- On April 27, the United States introduced new sanctions against Russia and Iran for holding Americans hostage.