A Moscow court arrested a journalist from “The Wall Street Journal”. He faces up to 20 years in prison

The Lefortovo Court of Moscow sent the American journalist of The Wall Street Journal Evan Hershkovich to the pre-trial detention center until May 29, 2023. He is charged with espionage and collecting information about a secret enterprise, for which he faces from 10 to 20 years in prison.

This is reported by Mediazone and Meduza.

Hershkovych went to Yekaterinburg, working on a material about the attitude of Russians to the war and about the recruitment of local residents to the PMC "Wagner", and also visited Nyzhnyi Tagil, where the defense enterprise "Uralvagonzavod" is located.

As CNN notes, Hershkovych became the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since 1986.

The international organization "Reporters Without Borders" believes that the detention of Hershkovych is "retribution" for his work on the investigation of the activities of the PMC "Wagner", and The Wall Street Journal stated that they are "deeply concerned about the safety" of their journalist and demand his release.