In Russia, it was allowed to withdraw foreign passports from conscripts

The State Duma of Russia adopted in the third reading the amendments that allow to withdraw foreign passports from conscripts.

This is reported by Interfax and Mediazona.

After the draft commissionʼs decision, the person is given five days to hand over the passport. You can get the document back after completing military or alternative service. The passport will have to be handed over to the migration service for storage during the period of service.

A foreign passport will also be confiscated if a person: