In Russia, it was allowed to withdraw foreign passports from conscripts

The State Duma of Russia adopted in the third reading the amendments that allow to withdraw foreign passports from conscripts.
This is reported by Interfax and Mediazona.
After the draft commissionʼs decision, the person is given five days to hand over the passport. You can get the document back after completing military or alternative service. The passport will have to be handed over to the migration service for storage during the period of service.
A foreign passport will also be confiscated if a person:
- serving a sentence for crimes;
- evades the fulfillment of obligations imposed by the court;
- declared bankrupt.
This also applies to Russians who worked in the FSB or in organizations with access to state secrets — their foreign passports are revoked for a period of 5 years from the date of dismissal.
The "Military Lawyers" organization explains that the innovations apply to men aged 18 to 27 who are not in the reserve and for whom a decision was made to call for service. The amendments will take effect 180 days after their official publication and will likely not affect the fall 2023 draft.
- In Russia, since January 9, 2023, citizens fit for military service have been banned from leaving the country. The Russian FSB sent a corresponding order to all the border offices of the country.
- On April 11, in Russia, electronic summonses were introduced and it was forbidden to leave the country after receiving them — this may be preparation for mobilization.