Ukrainian intelligence: Since January 9, Russia has restricted travel abroad for conscripts

Citizens fit for military service have been banned from leaving the country in Russia. The Russian FSB sent a corresponding order to all the border offices of the country.

This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“Starting from January 9, 2023, from 00 hours 00 minutes, the border authorities of the FSB of Russia will ensure the restriction of travel outside the territory of the Russian Federation of citizens who have a conclusion of readiness for military service from categories "A", "B" and "C", — the MDI reports Russian FSB

According to Ukrainian intelligence, this order applies to all checkpoints in all directions. The document mentions citizens of the "B" category, that is, those with limited fitness for military service.

In peacetime, conscripts who belong to this category are exempt from conscription and from military fees and are enrolled in the reserve.