Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense: Russia wants to mobilize another 500,000 soldiers

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense believes that Russia plans to mobilize another 500,000 soldiers. Before that, they publicly stated that they had mobilized 300,000 people.

In a comment to The Guardian, the representative of the Intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, told about this.

According to him, in order to form military formations, the Russians need about two months. At the same time, their success will depend on how well they are equipped and trained.

Also, much will depend on the further supply of Western ammunition and weapons to Ukraine to equip the new reserve units that Ukraine is preparing.

Ukraine expects that the next wave of mobilization in Russia will be announced on January 15, after the winter holidays.

"They emphasize the number of people and equipment and hope to beat us," he added.