MDI: Russia has planned a new wave of mobilization for January 5

The Russian leadership decided to conduct a new wave of mobilization from January 5, 2023. This is done due to a lack of manpower.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the BBC, emphasized that the Russians have huge problems both with the staffing of already existing units due to high losses in combat operations, and with the formation of new units.

According to him, the enemy no longer has enough manpower for the war against Ukraine, and that is why the Russian Federation decided to start another wave of mobilization from January 5.

"This number is in the plans. They will have to start a new wave of mobilization, even taking into account the fact that the past mobilization, which supposedly ended, did not stop, people are being mobilized in full swing," said Budanov.

The head of the GUR emphasized that there will be no changes compared to the previous wave of conscription to the Russian Federation, except that the system of military commissariats has been slightly adapted.