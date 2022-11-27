From December 10, a new wave of covert mobilization will start in Russia

In the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, preparations are underway for another wave of covert mobilization into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces. The beginning of such mobilization is planned for December 10 of the current year.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning briefing.

The command also noted that over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region and Bilohorivka, Maryinka, Verkhnyokamyanske and Spirne in the Donetsk region.