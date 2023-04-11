In Russia, electronic summons were introduced and it was forbidden to leave the country after receiving them

The State Duma of Russia has made changes to military records in the country. Now Russians will be able to send electronic summonses, and after receiving them they will be prohibited from traveling abroad.

Interfax writes about it.

The Russian Parliament adopted these changes in one day in three readings. An electronic register will be created in the country, and Russians will also receive summonses through the Gosuslugy electronic portal. At the same time, the electronic summons will be considered automatically received, even if the office was not visited.

Also, for the electronic register of conscripts, information about Russians will be received from almost all Russian agencies. This means that Russia will have complete information about each potential conscript: from the place of work to the car number.

Those who do not appear before the military commissariat after receiving a summons will face restrictions. Petitioners may be prohibited from driving, selling property, taking out loans, etc.

Why is this important?

All this may indicate the preparation of the Russian authorities for the second wave of mobilization. Such electronic subpoenas can be sent to almost all Russians — and they will immediately be banned from leaving the country. It will also not work to hide, since electronic summonses will automatically be considered received, and if one does not go to the military commissariat, then the person will be considered a evasive person and various restrictions will be applied to him.