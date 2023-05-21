Presidentʼs office: G7 participants made important decisions for Ukraine and agreed with the arguments in favor of the Ukrainian Peace Formula

The participants of the final session at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan adopted a number of important decisions for Ukraine and agreed with the arguments of Volodymyr Zelenskyi in favor of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President, Ihor Zhovkva, who called the session the most important and productive for Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian side clearly explained why the Peace Formula can only be Ukrainian — because the war is taking place on Ukrainian soil, and it is Ukrainians who are choosing their right to independence, territorial integrity, a safe and successful future. The partners listened to us and agreed with the arguments of the President of Ukraine," said Zhovkva.

The participants made the following decisions:

all states must adhere to the principles of the UN Charter, primarily such as respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity;

conflicts must be resolved exclusively peacefully and on the basis of dialogue;

prevent unilateral attempts to forcefully change the status quo anywhere in the world;

the international order must be based on the rule of law.

The participants of the session will also discuss the timing of the Global Peace Summit, and Ukraine has enlisted the support of its partners — they will help prepare it.

In a press release on the G7 website, it is said that the leaders of the G7 countries agreed that they will continue their unwavering support to Ukraine, namely diplomatic, military, humanitarian and economic. All of the above decisions, which were announced by Zhovkva, are also published on the summitʼs website.