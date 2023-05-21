News

Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Anhelina Sheremet
US President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine at the G7 summit.

The package will include:

  • additional ammunition for HIMARS missile and artillery systems;
  • artillery shells;
  • TOW anti-tank guided missiles;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
  • ammunition with laser guidance;
  • bridge systems;
  • armored medical vehicles;
  • trucks and trailers for transporting heavy equipment;
  • thermal imaging systems;
  • spare parts and other field equipment.

The cost of the package is $375 million.