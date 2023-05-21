US President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine at the G7 summit.

The package will include:

additional ammunition for HIMARS missile and artillery systems;

artillery shells;

TOW anti-tank guided missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

ammunition with laser guidance;

bridge systems;

armored medical vehicles;

trucks and trailers for transporting heavy equipment;

thermal imaging systems;

spare parts and other field equipment.

The cost of the package is $375 million.