US President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine at the G7 summit.
The package will include:
- additional ammunition for HIMARS missile and artillery systems;
- artillery shells;
- TOW anti-tank guided missiles;
- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
- ammunition with laser guidance;
- bridge systems;
- armored medical vehicles;
- trucks and trailers for transporting heavy equipment;
- thermal imaging systems;
- spare parts and other field equipment.
The cost of the package is $375 million.
- It recently became known that the Pentagon overestimated the cost of the American weapons it sent to Ukraine by $3 billion — this opens up the possibility of transferring additional weapons.