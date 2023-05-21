10 people were evacuated from Bakhmut, including a 14-year-old girl

The military evacuated ten people, including a child, from the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. The rescue operation was difficult, they had to get out among the mines and under fire from the occupiers.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this on May 21.

Among those rescued are 14-year-old Alina and her parents.

People lived in basements, but active hostilities began near their residence, so they decided to evacuate. Now all of them are in a safe place, they have been given medical and psychological help.

The family lived in an area that was bombarded by Russia around the clock with all types of weapons, there was not a single surviving building left. People did not leave Bakhmut because of a gravely ill grandfather with limited mobility, who later died and was buried in the yard.

"If there is a hell, it is exactly in Bakhmut. On the eve of our departure, in the evening, Russian troops shelled the city with incendiary shells. We smelled a very pungent smell. I put on a mask, looked out into the street, and everything was on fire," says 45-year-old Stanislav, Alinaʼs father.