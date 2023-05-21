The President of Georgia announced a boycott of the airline that resumed flights to the Russian Federation. She said that she would not let her on board

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, announced a boycott of the Georgian airline Georgian Airways, which started flying to Russia.

This is reported by "Echo of the Caucasus".

"I announce a boycott of Airzena [Georgian Airways]," Zurabishvili said and called on citizens to join the boycott. She emphasized that the airline is only interested in getting rich and now it "wants to take advantage of this new reality that is unacceptable to a very large part of our population."

The founder of the airline, Tamaz Gaiashvili, said that Zurabishvili would not be allowed on board Georgian Airways after she announced a boycott.

"Ms. Salome has announced a boycott of the national airline. We declare her persona non grata until she apologizes to the Georgian people, we will not let her on board," said Tamaz Gaiashvili.