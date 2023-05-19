The SBU declared the suspicion to the Russian general — he ordered the destruction of “Mriia”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to Russian General Anatolii Kontsevyi, who ordered the destruction of the worldʼs largest aircraft, the Ukrainian AN-225 "Mriia".

According to the investigation, Kontsevyi serves as the deputy commander of the airborne forces of the Russian Armed Forces. At the beginning of the full-scale war, he used special forces units of the airborne forces and army aviation to storm the Gostomel airfield.

The Security Service of Ukraine also established that a Russian general organized the training of paratroopers in Russia and Belarus in 2019 to destroy and capture strategic ground targets in Ukraine.

Anatolii Kontsevyi faces up to 15 years in prison for encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, planning and waging war based on a prior conspiracy (part 3 of article 110, part 2 of article 28 and part 2 of article 437 of the Criminal Code).