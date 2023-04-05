The ex-director of “Antonov” was declared of suspicion due to the destruction of “Mriia” aircraft

The ex-director of "Antonov" Serhiy Bychkov was informed about the suspicion. Russian occupiers destroyed the An-225 "Mriia" plane due to official negligence.

This was reported to the National Police.

The investigation established that the exhibitor, despite the warnings of the state authorities and knowing exactly about the termination of the insurance coverage for the "Mriia", did not ensure the relocation of the plane to a safe place.

As a result, during an air attack by Russian troops on the airport in Hostomel, the An-225 burned down. The amount of damages caused to the state is more than 8.4 billion hryvnias.

It is also known that on the eve of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the "Mriia" plane was technically in good condition, the airfield had sufficient aviation fuel for the flight, and the crew was ready for departure. That is, there was every opportunity to evacuate the plane to the German city of Leipzig, but the former general director of "Antonov" did not give such an order and ignored the reports and suggestions of his subordinates.

The investigators informed Bychkov about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 367 (official negligence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect is currently in custody without bail. He faces up to 5 years in prison.

Investigators are currently checking information on the possibility of evacuating six more planes, including An-124 "Ruslan", which were at the airport at the time.