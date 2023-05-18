Norway will transfer up to 8 rocket launchers and three radars to Ukraine

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram announced additional military aid to Ukraine and the expansion of the Norwegian sideʼs participation in the training program for Ukrainians in Great Britain.

The press service of the Norwegian government writes about it.

According to him, Ukraine will receive up to eight rocket salvo systems, as well as three Arthur artillery radar stations.

He explained that Norway provides military aid to Ukraine through a special fund established by Great Britain, as well as within the framework of the Interflex operation for the training of the Ukrainian military.