Norway will transfer up to 8 rocket launchers and three radars to Ukraine

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram announced additional military aid to Ukraine and the expansion of the Norwegian sideʼs participation in the training program for Ukrainians in Great Britain.
The press service of the Norwegian government writes about it.
According to him, Ukraine will receive up to eight rocket salvo systems, as well as three Arthur artillery radar stations.
He explained that Norway provides military aid to Ukraine through a special fund established by Great Britain, as well as within the framework of the Interflex operation for the training of the Ukrainian military.
- In May, Norway allocated €378 million in aid to Ukraine. €235 million will be spent on humanitarian needs and another €143 million will go to support the budget sphere and restore damaged infrastructure.
- In March, it became known that Norway handed Ukraine eight Leopard 2 tanks and four special repair vehicles NM217 Bergepanser. This is exactly the amount they promised.