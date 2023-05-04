Norway allocated €378 million to help Ukraine

Norway allocated €378 million in aid to Ukraine. €235 million will be spent on humanitarian needs and another €143 million will go to support the budget sphere and restore damaged infrastructure.

This was reported by the Norwegian government.

Funds are allocated within the framework of the Nansen Support Program in Ukraine. Norway has committed to providing €1.2 billion each year for the next five years (€6.3 billion in total) from 2023 to 2027.

In 2023, half of the funds provided under this program will go to military support, and another half to humanitarian aid and support of civilian Ukrainians.

"From the very beginning, the countries of Northern Europe supported Ukraineʼs struggle for independence and freedom. To date, the Scandinavian countries have collectively provided €4.4 billion in military support. This includes tanks, armored vehicles, anti-aircraft systems, artillery and training of the Ukrainian military," noted Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Haar Støre.