Zelensky arrived in Finland. A summit of Ukraine and Scandinavian countries will be held there

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky came to Finland on an official visit. This was reported by the local TV channel Yle and the presidentʼs office.

Talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will concern the defense and support of Ukraine, bilateral relations and the global geopolitical situation.

Also in Finland, Zelensky will take part in the summit of Ukraine and Scandinavian countries. It will be attended by the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. All of them will also hold bilateral meetings with Zelensky.