After the night attack of the Russians, more than 20 settlements are without electricity. The interstate PTL with Hungary was also disconnected

After the Russian shelling on the night of May 18, more than 20 settlements were left without electricity. The interstate Power Transmission Line (PTL) with Hungary also stopped working.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The place of damage to the interstate line was discovered in Hungary, and it is currently being repaired.

In Ukraine, aerial power lines in Khmelnytskyi region were cut off due to shelling. Power was cut off in three settlements in the region, and 1.7 thousand people were left without electricity. There is also no electricity in two settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region and three in the Mykolaiv region.

In the Kherson region, 15 settlements were cut off due to shelling, and almost 12 000 consumers were without electricity. All of them are already healed.

Several overhead lines were disconnected in Donetsk region, and more than 20 000 subscribers were left without electricity. In particular, the current went out in the mine, where several people were at that time.

Due to previous shelling, some residents of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity.

From 21:00 on May 17 to 05:30 on May 18, the Russians launched several airstrikes. In total, the invaders fired 30 rockets.