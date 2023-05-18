The Defense Forces destroyed 29 out of 30 cruise missiles

From 21:00 on May 17 to 05:30 on May 18, the Russians launched several airstrikes. In total, the invaders fired 30 rockets.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 29 cruise missiles and 4 drones — two Shahed-136/131 strike and two reconnaissance ones.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The Russians fired 22 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from two Tu-160s and eight Tu-95s, and 6 Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea.

Two more Iskander-K cruise missiles flew from ground-based operational-tactical missile systems.

Since the end of April, the Russian occupiers have regularly launched massive attacks on Ukraine using kamikaze drones and missiles.

The previous mass attack was on the night of May 16. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy forces fired 27 missiles, the Ukrainian army destroyed 25 of them, including six Kinzhals, nine Kalibrs and 10 land-based missiles (S-400, Iskander-M).