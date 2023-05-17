Ex-Minister of Energy Ihor Nasalyk was charged. The case concerns state losses of 1.5 billion hryvnias

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) changed the suspicion against former Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalyk. He is accused of abuse of office. The investigators also reported the suspicion to the former head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine.

This is written by the press service of the SBI.

According to the investigation, the officials used their positions to sign 1.5 billion hryvnias worth of gas clearance agreements for the benefit of oligarch Dmytro Firtash, which were unprofitable for the state. Ihor Nasalyk allegedly instructed a subordinate to conclude these agreements. Violating the Cabinet of Ministersʼ resolutions, officials "charged" merchants money for the exploitation of state property.

Due to their actions, the budget of Ukraine did not receive 1 billion 488 million hryvnias for the period from May 2017 to December 2020.